AR governor seeking re-election

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
LITTLE ROCK, AR (WMC) -

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson formally announced that he plans to run for re-election. 

It has long been expected that Hutchinson planned to run for a second term, and had even been raising money on his campaign.

Hutchinson said in his bid he wants to expand tax cuts and create more jobs in the state.

