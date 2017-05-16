Mayor Strickland: Rebuilding MPD takes time

On Monday, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said during a podcast if we want safer streets, we need more officers.

More specifically, he said they need 2,500 officers.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland responded on Tuesday, saying it's going to take time to rebuild the force.

“When I was first elected to council in 2008 we had roughly 2,000 police officers, in four years we got to 2,452,” Mayor Strickland said.

Since then the number of officers has fallen to below 2,000. The city is looking to have 2,300.

“So I think it's going to take four or five years to get up to where, I think it's going to take several years to get to 2,300 and who knows beyond that.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.