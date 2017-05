What we are working on Tuesday afternoon

Here is what is ahead tonight on WMC Action News 5 and some of our most popular stories from the web.

Weather

The heat continues this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. This will be the warmest day of the week with slightly higher humidity under a partly cloudy sky.

Newscast previews

4 p.m.

5 p.m.

A man was shot by officers while being served a drug arrest warrant in Southaven. Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics was on the scene along with Southaven Police Department. WMC Action News 5 reporter Kendall Downing has the details about what led up to this shooting.

6 p.m.

A father of four, who was also a veteran, was shot and killed in an IHOP over the weekend trying to defend a stranger. His family opens up tonight and asks for your help.