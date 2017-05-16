Porn found on student’s email

Police are investigating after porn was found on a student’s email at St. Francis of Assisi School.

According to the police report, the emails were sent in February and came from an adult.

Officers have the person's email address but have not made an arrest yet.

The school released a statement about the incident:

"Because an offensive email came into the server from outside the school, the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Memphis Police Department was asked to investigate. We have no further comment on this pending investigation."

