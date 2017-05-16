New children’s park opens in Union City - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

New children’s park opens in Union City

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Discovery Park of America via Facebook) (Source: Discovery Park of America via Facebook)
Union City, TN (WMC) -

A new $1.5 million park is now open in the Mid-South. 

Children's Discovery Garden recently opened at Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee.  

It features a tree house tower, hillside slide, balance beams, log steppers, climbing rocks, corkscrew nets, saddle spinners, and outdoor musical instruments.

Visiting the new park is included in the park admission.

To purchase tickets, visit the park's website.

