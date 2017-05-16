Returning online purchases has never been easier

A new $1.5 million park is now open in the Mid-South. Children's Discovery Garden recently opened at Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee.More >>
For the first time, the mother of two men accused of kidnapping and killing a West Tennessee nursing student is speaking.More >>
A student is in trouble with the law after a substitute teacher said he touched her inappropriately, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
On Monday, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings said during a podcast if we want safer streets, we need more officers.More >>
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Gavin Baily of Nettleton, Mississippi.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Police say a man was having sex with a woman in a van when he was fatally shot in North Charleston.More >>
New documents unsealed in federal court today reveal Dylann Roof’s parents tried to get help for his drug usage when he was just 14-years-old.More >>
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.More >>
In the wake of a two-vehicle wreck involving a Shelbyville ISD school bus that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy and injured multiple other students, the district’s superintendent said Tuesday that everyone in that small community has been affected by the loss.More >>
Fabiyonne Kentell Peel is now in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. According to District Attorney Michael Guest, Peel has past convictions and is a violent habitual offender.More >>
