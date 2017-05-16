Woman robbed in Cooper-Young driveway

A woman, walking home from grocery shopping, was robbed in the Cooper-Young neighborhood.

Denise Wakeman said she saw her attacker right before he robbed her on Meda Street.

Wakeman said she got out of her car, and the robber immediately ran at her.

"'Give me your wallet [expletive],' and I was like, 'No,'" Wakeman recalled.

Wakeman said she fought with the robber. He pushed her up against a wall and choked her while trying to steal her wallet.

"I ended up on the floor, and at that point I was just like, 'Take the wallet,'" Wakeman said.

A nearby camera may help police track down the man responsible. She believes he's the same man who broke into a home on her street the same day.

"I could probably pick him out of a lineup if I had to," Wakeman said.

Wakeman said she is watching her back more and admits she made a big mistake when she fought with her attacker. She's thankful things were not worse.

"Yeah don't fight. Just give them what they want," Wakeman said.

Officers agree. They said you should always comply with attackers who demand money.

In the meantime, officers said they're adding more police patrols in Cooper-Young, including K-9 officers.

