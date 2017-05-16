Long-time Millington restaurant closed 'until further notice' - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Long-time Millington restaurant closed 'until further notice'

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Millington Star) (Source: Millington Star)
MILLINGTON, TN (WMC) -

A long-time Millington restaurant closed.

A sign outside Old Timers on C Street states the restaurant is closed until further notice.

According to Millington Star, the restaurant has not released an official statement about the closure.

