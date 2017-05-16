Mississippi middle school student missing, possibly in danger

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Gavin Baily of Nettleton, Mississippi.

Gavin stands 5-foot-8 and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Nettleton Junior High School wearing a green shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gavin Bailey should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at 662-841-9040.

