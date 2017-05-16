Mississippi middle school student reported missing has been found

Mississippi middle school student reported missing has been foun - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Nettleton, MS (WMC) -

The 12-year-old boy of Nettleton, Mississippi who was reported missing has been located. 

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Gavin Baily on Tuesday afternoon. 

Officials would like to thank the public's assistance in locating him. 

