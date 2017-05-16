Family dog escapes MAS kennel

The 12-year-old boy of Nettleton, Mississippi who was reported missing has been located.More >>
An unruly passenger was removed from a Southwest Airlines flight, delaying the flight for an hour.More >>
Free therapy sessions are being offered to anyone disturbed by the story of a man setting himself on fire in Midtown Memphis.More >>
Memphis Animal Services is looking for a dog that has been missing for almost a week.More >>
The man who was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in the Castalia Heights neighborhood has died, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.More >>
A 7-year-old boy accidentally shot at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning is "improving," Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. The boy remains in a pediatric ICU unit in Lafayette. The first-grader was shot in his classroom when another student brought a gun to school. When it fell out of the other student's backpack, another student picked it up and it fired, striking the 7-year-old in the abdomen. Mancuso said the boy who was shot and the student who picked up the gun w...More >>
I-95 is closed in both directions near Exit 10 in Robeson County, south of Lumberton, due to a crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is not expected to reopen until 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to NCDOT.More >>
The family's attorney made serious accusations about excessive force and has photos that he says show bruising from the boy being hit with a baton on the legs. He claims marks on the boy’s back came from a taser.More >>
It’s a great day at Chick-fil-A especially when new menu items are released. Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of summertime with two new backyard barbecue-inspired menu items available for a limited time.More >>
In the first major development in the year-long murder mystery of the Rhoden family, authorities have charged witness with tampering with evidence, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.More >>
A man who died trying to defuse an argument inside a Memphis IHOP was an Air Force veteran with four children.More >>
Many of the seven bodies found after a fatal fire on Fultz Street were huddled together near a window on the second floor, according to the Akron Fire Department.More >>
