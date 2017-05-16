Family dog escapes MAS kennel

Memphis Animal Services is looking for a dog that has been missing for almost a week.

MAS said Lanie, a family dog, was taken for routine quarantine after biting someone. However, while in an MAS truck, Lanie escaped her kennel.

Lanie's owners say she has broken out of their kennel before and assume she was trying to get out of the MAS truck. The MAS kennel Lanie was in is now broken, and MAS is inspecting other kennels to make sure they are safe.

MAS shared Lanie's photo across social media, since she escaped while in the group's custody.

Memphis Police Department has also been tasked with searching for Lanie. The department canvassed the area near Raleigh LaGrange where MAS said Lanie escaped.

Call MAS at (901) 636-7297 if you see Lanie.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.