Fundraiser created for family of veteran killed at IHOP

A candlelight vigil will be held for an Air Force veteran and father of four who was killed trying to save a complete stranger.

Devin Wilson was shot and killed Sunday outside the IHOP on Shelby Drive. He stepped in to try and stop an argument between a man and woman he'd never met.

The man pulled out a gun and shot Wilson in the head, ending his life and devastating his family.

"All I could do was lay on his chest until I heard his last heartbeat," Wilson's mother, Katina Rounds said.

Investigators said nobody is in custody for Wilson's murder

"There's no closure if the person who took his life is still out," Rounds said.

Now the community that knew and loved Wilson is coming to his family's aide.

"We are challenging the community to raise the money for his family," Adrian Keller said.

Keller owns a tutoring business. His employees are all veterans. He's offering tutoring service for all of Devin's children until they finish high school. He said he'd also help prepare them for the ACT and SAT.

But the family will need more than just tutoring. Click here to donate.

The Wake for Wilson will take place at NJ Ford Funeral Home on South Parkway on Friday from 4-6 p.m. Wilson's funeral is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m. at Greater St. Thomas Church on Apple Cove.

