Free therapy sessions offered in light of Facebook Live suicide

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Jared McLemore (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office) Jared McLemore (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Free therapy sessions are being offered to anyone disturbed by the story of a man setting himself on fire in Midtown Memphis.

Jared McLemore committed suicide in front of his ex-girlfriend at Murphy's bar.

Friday night at 6 p.m. the public is invited to More the Air Studios, located next to Murphy's. There a group therapy session will be held.

The ex-girlfriend's family said they hope the session and the story will help raise awareness about domestic violence and mental illness.

