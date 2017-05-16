Free therapy sessions offered in light of Facebook Live suicide

Free therapy sessions are being offered to anyone disturbed by the story of a man setting himself on fire in Midtown Memphis.

Jared McLemore committed suicide in front of his ex-girlfriend at Murphy's bar.

Friday night at 6 p.m. the public is invited to More the Air Studios, located next to Murphy's. There a group therapy session will be held.

The ex-girlfriend's family said they hope the session and the story will help raise awareness about domestic violence and mental illness.

