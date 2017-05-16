Redbirds pitcher remains in ICU after hit in head

Redbirds Poncedeleon Still in Iowa Hospital After Hit in Head

Redbirds Pitcher Daniel Poncedeleon remains in an Intensive Care Unit in Iowa after taking a line drive off his skull last Tuesday.

Poncedeleon was vulnerable in his pitching motion on the follow through when he got drilled.

Comebackers are an unpredictable part of the game.

Pitchers have less than a second to react to a batted ball that's travelling almost 100 miles per hour.

He underwent emergency surgery last Wednesday to relieve pressure on his brain.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports Poncedeleon has begun to make tangible progress and is alert and answering questions.

Doctors expect a firmer assessment of his prognosis by early next week.

