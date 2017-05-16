Man last seen on bus to Memphis has been found - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man last seen on bus to Memphis has been found

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: Memphis Police Department) (Source: Memphis Police Department)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Authorities said a man reported missing Tuesday night has been located. 

Jervion Walker, 21, got on a bus in Greenville, Mississippi to come to Memphis on May 13 and had not been heard from since. 

Police reported on May 17 that he had been found.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly