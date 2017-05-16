Man reported missing, last seen on bus to Memphis

Authorities need your help finding a missing man who has not been heard from since he got on a bus heading towards Memphis.

Jervion Walker, 21, got on a bus in Greenville, Mississippi to come to Memphis on May 13.

Police say no one has heard from him since then.

Walker is black with a lighter complexion, stands 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black V-neck t-shirt, black jogging pants with white pin stripes, and green Adidas shoes.

He was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia and major depression condition that requires medication.

If you have information on his whereabouts you’re urged to call Memphis Police Department 901-545-2677.

