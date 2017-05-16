What we are working on Tuesday night: Gun theft caught on camera; deadly social media challenge

Good evening,

Here’s a look at what’s most popular on wmcactionnews5.com right now, what we’re working on in the WMC Action News 5 newsroom and what you can look forward to later!

Weather Update:

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is tracking our next two First Alert Weather Days. Plus, he’ll give you an updated look at our 7-day forecast.

What we’re working on:

A gun theft caught on camera; tonight hear from the woman whose gun was stolen and her reaction to the tragic way it was used, at 10.

The NAACP wants the NCAA to move a softball tournament out of Oxford because of the state flag. Janice Broach is getting reaction from neighbors and Ole Miss, tonight at 10.

It’s a social media challenge that’s leading to injury…even death for some children. We show you the signs to watch for and questions to ask to keep your children safe, tonight at 10.

Top headlines/trending:

Three arrested in connection to dozens of shots fired in uptown Charlotte

Male rompers could be the latest men’s fashion trend

Good Samaritan killed breaking up domestic dispute at IHOP

Coroner says student’s death caused by ‘totally legal substance’

Middle School student arrested for sexual battery against teacher

Have a great night!