Teen accidentally shot after home burglary

Video helped Memphis police chase down a 15-year-old, who they say accidentally shot a 14-year-old right after a burglary.

Using video from a camera inside the home, police instantly recognized the two teens. They knew where they hung out and quickly left to find them.

An alert of an intruder on Rhonnie Brewer's phone Saturday afternoon warned she and her daughter about the two teens inside their home.

Brewer called police as her daughter watched the teens rummage through their East Memphis home looking for valuables.



“They had pretty much pulled out every drawer, every clothes from out of the closet, I mean just deeply looking at things,” Brewer said.



An alarm triggered by Brewer's phone scared away the two boys before police arrived.

Two iPads, about $500, her daughter's backpack with a library book inside, and Brewer's hand gun were all taken that afternoon from her Leatherwood home.



“I wasn't so much worried about myself and my own safety as much, as it was what he would while he was afraid with a loaded weapon,” Brewer said.



That loaded weapon was fired accidentally not long after the burglary, hitting a 14-year-old boy.



“But that still doesn't change the fact that I feel really bad that a kid was shot with my weapon that was taken from my house,” Brewer said.



On Tuesday police picked up the 15-year-old seen in the video, who they say accidentally shot the 14-year-old right after Brewer's burglary.

The crime now has Brewer determined to form a more watchful neighborhood after she learned these teens were suspected of breaking into her neighbors’ homes too.

That 15-year-old faces charges for both the shooting and burglary.

At last check police say the 14-year-old shot was in stable condition

