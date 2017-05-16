Candlelight vigil held for Good Samaritan shot at IHOP

A community came together to remember the life of a hero.

It was an emotional night for those who knew Devin Wilson, who was shot and killed while acting as a Good Samaritan at a Memphis IHOP.

His mother Katina Rounds said at a candlelight vigil Tuesday night that she wouldn't make him out to be a saint, but his last deed was a good one. She also hopes that is the legacy that will be carried on.



"A good person,” said friend Jarvis Daniels. “It's just the way they did him. It hurt. I'm trying best to keep my tears in."

The impact of Wilson's death has echoed through the community. Many are making donations, and former Memphis Mayor Richard Hackett showed up to give condolences to the still grieving family.



Katina said her son's children may not have their father, but his legacy as a veteran and Good Samaritan will live on.

"He was giving and I want them to know he loved the people and he gave his life to show it," Katina said.

Police are still investigating and looking for the people responsible.

Katina said at this point, finding the person responsible is the furthest thing from her mind. She is focused on burying her son.

