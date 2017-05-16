SCS extends superintendent’s contract by 2 years

Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson will be serving the district even longer.

The school board met Tuesday night and voted to extend the superintendent's contract by two years.

Parents and community members in the crowd were there to show their support for the decision.

“This man has changed the entire epitome, the entire paradigm of Memphis, Tennessee of Shelby County,” said one member of the crowd. “He has got the most money ever from Shelby County. I'm not telling you what I heard, I was down there with him.”

Superintendent Hopson has served in his position with Shelby County Schools since 2013 when the district merged with Memphis City Schools.

