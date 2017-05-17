Controversy over NCAA softball tournament held at Ole Miss

Preparations are underway at the Ole Miss softball field for this weekend's NCAA Regional tournament.

However, the NAACP wants to shut it down because of the Mississippi state flag.

Workers put up a tent getting ready for the regional tournament Ole Miss is hosting.



Amber Singletary played basketball at Ole Miss. She agrees the flag should go, but doesn't think it should be taken out on the teams.

"The tournament really has nothing to do with the flag and the history but at the same time you know I get where they're coming from but you shouldn't want to take anything away from the girls that worked so hard," Singletary said.

The tournament is a huge accomplishment for Ole Miss softball winning its first SEC Tournament.

But the Mississippi chapter of the NAACP would prefer Ole Miss was on the road, saying in a statement the NCAA needs to continue its opposition to symbols of racial hatred and extend its ban to all NCAA sanctioned events and relocate the Regional softball tournament.



Ole Miss took the Mississippi state flag down a couple of years ago, but the NAACP wants the flag gone from the state of Mississippi.



"If you tear down every statue, you take our flag and take that away, it will not change history one bit," said one person.



Ole Miss sports pointed out the flag has not flown in athletics facilities since 2014, and there was a decision to remove the flag from the entire campus.

The Softball regionals opener starts Friday with Ole Miss facing Southern Illinois at Ole Miss.

