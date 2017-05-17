Arlington Graduation fight, Rain on the way, Drone coming to Mid-South Fire depts?

Good Wednesday morning!!

Social media is blowing up this morning over multiple videos of a fight at the Arlington High Graduation. It was at Bellevue Baptist Church last night. Multiple people are reporting that the fight was over a saved seat. We'll show a portion of the video this morning

Could more firefighters use drones to fight flames or assess emergency situations in the future?

West Memphis Arkansas sure hopes so.

Its fire department could soon employ help from a drone to assess haz mat spills and other emergency situations. We'll tell you what a spokesperson said this morning on WMC.

The Urban Art Commission is searching for artists to help liven up a busy part of Downtown Memphis in the Pinch District.

The Commission is looking to put a mural under the overpass at I-40 near North Main Street. Details on how to apply this morning

Lewisburg high school in Olive branch, Mississippi is honoring Former principal James Brady.

An archway in the athletic complex will display his name. We'll explain who he was and what he did this morning.



Weather:

Warm and windy today highs in the mid 80s...Rain is in the forecast later this week. We'll spell out details this morning with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

3 men arrested for uptown shootout

Cell video shows disorderly passenger removed from Memphis flight

Parents warned about the dangers of Blue Whaling

Fundraiser created for family of veteran killed at IHOP

Controversy over NCAA softball tournament held at Ole Miss



