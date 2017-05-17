Arlington Graduation fight, Rain on the way, Drone coming to Mid-South Fire depts?

Good Wednesday morning!!
Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:
Social media is blowing up this morning over multiple videos of a fight at the Arlington High Graduation. It was at Bellevue Baptist Church last night. Multiple people are reporting that the fight was over a saved seat. We'll show a portion of the video this morning
Could more firefighters use drones to fight flames or assess emergency situations in the future?
West Memphis Arkansas sure hopes so.
Its fire department could soon employ help from a drone to assess haz mat spills and other emergency situations. We'll tell you what a spokesperson said this morning on WMC.
The Urban Art Commission is searching for artists to help liven up a busy part of Downtown Memphis in the Pinch District.
The Commission is looking to put a mural under the overpass at I-40 near North Main Street. Details on how to apply this morning
Lewisburg high school in Olive branch, Mississippi is honoring Former principal James Brady.
An archway in the athletic complex will display his name. We'll explain who he was and what he did this morning.
Weather:
Warm and windy today highs in the mid 80s...Rain is in the forecast later this week. We'll spell out details this morning with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.
Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :
3 men arrested for uptown shootout
Cell video shows disorderly passenger removed from Memphis flight
Parents warned about the dangers of Blue Whaling
Fundraiser created for family of veteran killed at IHOP
Controversy over NCAA softball tournament held at Ole Miss
Join us as we get going this morning from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5.
Andrew Douglas
Anchor
A candlelight vigil will be held for an Air Force veteran and father of four who was killed trying to save a complete stranger.More >>
Preparations are underway at the Ole Miss softball field for this weekend's NCAA Regional tournament.More >>
Free therapy sessions are being offered to anyone disturbed by the story of a man setting himself on fire in Midtown Memphis.More >>
Law enforcement officers shot a person in Southaven while officials were serving a warrant.More >>
Shelby County Schools superintendent Dorsey Hopson will be serving the district even longer.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Authorities say a grandfather, grandmother and their grandson were killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon which also injured a granddaughter.More >>
When an experiment involving color-changing fire exploded, 11 preschoolers were burned, one student was trampled and a teacher received scrapes and bruises.More >>
