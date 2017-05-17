Man shot while protecting watermelons from robbery

A man was shot Wednesday morning while protecting his watermelons.

Memphis Police Department arrived at the intersection of Summer Avenue and Hollywood Street around 1:30 a.m. to find a man that was shot.

A relative of the victim said he was protecting his watermelons that were sitting outside a laundromat. That’s when multiple men tried to rob him and shot him in the stomach.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

