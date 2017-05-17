Brawl breaks out at Arlington High graduation

A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

The brawl happened at Bellevue Baptist Church during the students’ ceremony.

People at the graduation said the brawl began over a saved seat at the graduation. Several different videos were sent to the WMC Action News 5 newsroom of the brawl being captured on social media.

In the videos, several people try to break up the fist fight as two women throw punches. At one point, a woman is even knocked to the ground.

From another angle, a family member filmed as the Arlington High graduates walked into the sanctuary and people cheer them on. Then, the person behind the camera hears commotion and films the fight that broke out in the middle of the audience.

In another video, a woman is in handcuffs and another is standing and appears to be combative. Several men step in to break up the brawl, but it’s unclear if they are security officers or plain clothes police or deputies.

It’s unclear what, if any, charges the people will face.

Neither the church nor school has replied to a request for comment.

