Brawl breaks out at Arlington High graduation

Authorities need your help finding a missing man who has not been heard from since he got on a bus heading towards Memphis. Jervion Walker, 21, got on a bus in Greenville, Mississippi to come to Memphis on May 13.More >>
Authorities need your help finding a missing man who has not been heard from since he got on a bus heading towards Memphis. Jervion Walker, 21, got on a bus in Greenville, Mississippi to come to Memphis on May 13.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at a candlelight vigil.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at a candlelight vigil.More >>
A man was shot Wednesday morning while protecting his watermelons.More >>
A man was shot Wednesday morning while protecting his watermelons.More >>
Law enforcement officers shot a person in Southaven while officials were serving a warrant.More >>
Law enforcement officers shot a person in Southaven while officials were serving a warrant.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Five people were killed and four were injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Emotions over the Confederate-era monuments ran high in Baton Rouge and New Orleans on Tuesday.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
Newly released jailhouse conversations between Dylann Roof and his family members contain warnings to Roof about his behavior in court as well as a joke about the death penalty.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.More >>
A body found Sunday morning in a remote area near McColl has been identified as 8-year-old Iyana Lowery, who has been missing since May 5.More >>