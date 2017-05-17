Germantown 'cop stop' gives thanks to first responders

A group of Germantown residents showed their appreciation to their first responders by hosting a "cop stop."

Houston Middle School teacher Katie Gabb organized the event at the Germantown home of Michael and Nikki Mosteller on Saturday night, May 6.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo joined neighbors who also stopped by.

They say the event was a way to say "thanks" to police, firefighters, and EMTs for the life saving work they provide the community.

