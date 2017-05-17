MPD searching for Hardee's robbery suspect

Memphis Police Department is searching for the man they believe is responsible for robbing a Hardee’s restaurant in the Berclair area.

The robbery happened at Hardee’s in the 4600 block of Summer Avenue around 8:05 a.m.

Police said the man entered the business armed with a gun. He then took an undetermined amount of money and ran from the restaurant.

Investigators said he was wearing a grey hoodie and black pants.

No one was injured.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Memphis Police Department.

