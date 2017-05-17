Satisfy your taste buds with the World Champion Barbecue Cooking Contest

The World Champion Barbecue Cooking Contest has finally arrived!

The tasty Memphis in May event kicks off Wednesday with the Big Hog Run at 4 p.m. WMC Action News 5’s meteorologist Brittney Bryant is the mistress of ceremony for the race.

If you’re like us, you’re probably more interested in the barbecue itself.

Well, guess what? You have three days to taste the best of the best barbecue that the contest has to offer. Not a bad deal, right?

May 18, 19, and 20, you can enjoy some of the best barbecue to hit your taste buds.

For more information on WCBCC, or to purchase your tickets, click here.

