Horseshoe Tunica looking to hire dealers

Hit me!

Horseshoe Casino in Tunica is looking for card dealers, and they’re hosting a career fair to get the deck moving.

The casino is looking for aspiring and experienced dealers to work their tables.

Dealers can make over $35,000 per year, and there is a $1,000 sign on bonus.

The career fair runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at Tunica Roadhouse 2nd floor conference room.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.