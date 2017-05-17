La Fiesta Supermarket loses over $500K in material during fire

A fire did extensive damage to La Fiesta Supermaket on Tuesday night.

The fire happened just before 10:30. Memphis Fire Department rushed over there and were able to put the blaze out around 10:45.

MFD said the store did not have a sprinkler system.

The smoke, fire and water damage to the store was estimated at $65,000, with another $500,000 in damage to the store’s supplies.

MFD said the fire started from a refrigerator that malfunctioned inside the store.

