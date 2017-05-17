Church members worship in front of juvy court

Worshiping is normally done inside of church, but members of New Olivet Worship Center took their worship outside of jail Wednesday.

More than 20 members of the church went outside Shelby County Juvenile Detention Center, took a knee, blew kisses, and prayed.

The worshipers said they hope to change the lives of the soon-to-be adults who are already in trouble with the law.

"Part of what gets them into the detention Center is a lack of the continuity of family, school, and church," church member Crystal Norment said. "Even where they are now, it's a crossroad that they can turn their lives around."



Miles Thomas performed spoken word at the event, which is part of "The Free Project."

Thomas said his art is a visual album meant to address issues like black on black crime and police brutality.



"I'm really trying to plant a seed," Thomas said. "They may not be watered today but particularly plants a seed that there's so much hope in the streets today."



It's a message church members hope makes it through the walls of the juvenile detention center and into the hearts and minds of those inside.

