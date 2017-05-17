MATA to hold 2 job fair events

MATA is scheduled to hold two job fairs at the end of May.

MATA said it needs to fill several positions, including bus operators, bus maintenance operations manager, electro-mechanic and diesel mechanics, dispatcher, and information specialists.

The job fairs will be held Tuesday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 24. The events will take place on a MATA bus parked at the corner of Levee Road and Watkins Street between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.

