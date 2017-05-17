MPD officer arrested on domestic violence charges relieved of duty

A Memphis police officer arrested on domestic violence charges has been relieved of duty, according to Memphis Police Department.

Cornelius E. Vail, 52, was arrested on May 15 at about 3:11 a.m.

Police were called to Vail’s home in response to an assault between him and his wife, who said he was intoxicated and choked her.

His wife said they were taking his brother home when she noticed Vail driving erratically. She said he was driving like that to scare her, so she asked him to slow down. However, he didn’t listen and continued driving.

When they got home, she said she asked Vail “Are we going to do it like this now, I asked you to do something and you just ignore me?”

She said he got angry and pushed her, injuring her wrists and left elbow.

Vail was taken into custody and transported to the county jail.

