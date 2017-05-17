Video: Mom forces child to run sprints, hits her with belt

State investigators are looking into an incident one Memphis neighbor calls child abuse.

The neighbor recorded video of a mother hitting her 8-year-old daughter with a belt while she forces the young girl to run sprints.

The neighbor said he saw the girl throw up from exhaustion. Then he stepped in and stopped what was happening when he saw the mother hit her child with a belt.

Child Protective Services investigators are viewing the videos and looking into the case.

The mother defended her actions. Tonight at 6, WMC Action News 5's Jessica Holley explains why the mother says she did not cross the line in disciplining her child.

