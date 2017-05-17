City nears last year's record homicide rate

It's been a violent few days in Memphis, unfortunately putting the city near its homicide number for this time last year. Last year ended with 228 homicides - the highest on record.

The violence picked up its pace Saturday after the city saw its 75th homicide this year. In Raleigh, a man was dropped off at Methodist North Hospital with a gunshot wound and later died.

Early Sunday morning, good Samaritan and Air Force veteran Devin Wilson was shot and killed at a Whitehaven IHOP on Shelby Drive while trying to diffuse a domestic dispute.

Tony Awward, a clerk at Boost Mobile at Winchester and Millbranch Road, was shot and killed Monday evening in what was believed to be a robbery attempt.

Then, two men were shot and killed Monday night at the Sycamore Lake Apartment Complex in a botched drug deal.

Tuesday afternoon: a man was shot and killed on Chadwick Circle by a known suspect. That suspect remains on the run.

Figures released from Memphis police show our homicide numbers are very close to last year's - with 75 criminal homicides this year to 78 this time last year.

The total number of homicides include justified killings is 80 this year in comparison to 86 last year.

In a podcast this week, Memphis Police Director Mike Rallings brought more attention to MPD's critical understaffing by saying 2,500 police officers are needed on city streets. Right now, the department has 1,943.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Tuesday that his administration is working to add new recruits to the department but it will take time and money.

"When I was first elected to council in 2008, we had roughly 2,000 officers. In four years, we got up to 2,452. So, I think it's going to take four or five years to get up to where...I think it's going to take several years to get to 2,300 and who knows beyond that," Strickland said.

Raises of one and two percent, based on seniority, have been proposed for MPD officers. Bonuses for recruitment and retention have also been proposed.

