Shelby County Commission takes up Memphis crackdown on false alarm calls

The 2017 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest has finally arrived!More >>
The 2017 World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest has finally arrived!More >>
Paulette Arnold is now looking forward to a long life after beating cancer in January. However, the program that helped her could now lose money.More >>
Paulette Arnold is now looking forward to a long life after beating cancer in January. However, the program that helped her could now lose money.More >>
Two men remain on the run after police said they cut a hole in a window and stole pills from a pharmacy.More >>
Two men remain on the run after police said they cut a hole in a window and stole pills from a pharmacy.More >>
Two men were shot and killed at Sycamore Lake Apartments on Monday night.More >>
Two men were shot and killed at Sycamore Lake Apartments on Monday night.More >>
It's been a violent few days in Memphis, unfortunately pacing right alongside the city's 2016 homicide rate. Last year ended with 228 homicides - the highest on record.More >>
It's been a violent few days in Memphis, unfortunately pacing right alongside the city's 2016 homicide rate. Last year ended with 228 homicides - the highest on record.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
The Justice Department has named former FBI director Robert Mueller to serve as special counsel over the Russia investigation.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A new Title IX lawsuit filed this week says that a former member of the Baylor University volleyball team was brutally gang-raped by at least four, and according to some reports, as many as eight Baylor football players in February 2012.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A judge in Columbia County has set bond for the Ashdown couple accused of endangering the welfare of a 15-day-old girl who was bitten so severely by rodents that she requires reconstructive surgery on her face.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
A video showing several sharks swimming just feet from the beach by the Garden City Pier is going viral on Facebook. The video, taken by Cody Kinzer of King, North Carolina, shows at least five sharks swimming in the ocean below the Garden City Pier; at one point two of the sharks are just feet from the edge of the beach.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
A drunken man used his toddler's stroller to plow through crowds at Disney World, screaming racial slurs and cursing at cast members.More >>
A drunken man used his toddler's stroller to plow through crowds at Disney World, screaming racial slurs and cursing at cast members.More >>