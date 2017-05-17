Thieves cut hole in window, steal pills from Bartlett pharmacy

Bartlett Police Department is searching for three men who robbed Bartlett Prescription Shop.

Two men remain on the run after police said they cut a hole in a window and stole pills from a pharmacy.

Investigators said the robbery happened at Walgreens on St. Elmo Road in Bartlett around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The surveillance video shows it only took the thieves two minutes to get what they wanted and get out.

This is not the first pharmacy theft to happen in Bartlett recently.

Police are investigating to see if this break in is connected to a break in at Bartlett Prescription Shop earlier this month. That robbery happened just before 10 a.m. last Thursday on Stage Road.

A man reportedly entered the store and told everyone to get on the ground as two other men entered the store and demanded narcotic pills and cough medicine.

All three men were wearing masks, hoodies, gloves, and had guns. They left the store in a black, newer model GMC Terrain and headed westbound on Stage Road.

