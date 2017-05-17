Police identify body found in Poplar Ave. pond

Memphis police have identified the victim who was found in a pond earlier this month as 36-year-old Jaime Sevilla Perez.

Perez’s body was discovered on May 2 just before 7 p.m. in a shallow pond on Poplar Avenue near a large office building.

Police said a security officer told a person inside a private ambulance, that happened to be in the parking lot, about the body. The paramedic then called police.

This is an ongoing death investigation, and his cause of death has not been released.

No foul play is suspected.

