Snowden Middle School bands win 7 first place trophies in Chicago

Snowden Middle School's Mighty Sound of Midtown bands brought home top honors during the Music in the Park Festival in Chicago.

The Snowden marching band, concert band, jazz band, and drum line ensemble all performed.

"I'm one of their fans and not because my son is a part of the band, but these babies did an amazing, outstanding job," Kiesha Ann Clarksone said.

The bands brought back seven first place trophies.

The bands are under the direction of James Robert who is in his 31st year as a band teacher.

"He is a phenomenal director" Clarksone said.

