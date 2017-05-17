Memphis Zoo works to prevent penguin extinction - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis Zoo works to prevent penguin extinction

(SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
(SOURCE: Memphis Zoo Facebook) (SOURCE: Memphis Zoo Facebook)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

African penguins are in danger of being extinct, according to experts.

There were once more than one million breeding pairs of African penguins, but those numbers have been cut to about 25,000. 

Humans have been using the vital ingredient the birds need to lay their eggs and raise their babies, and the over usage of that ingredient has placed the birds in danger of disappearing.

That ingredient: Guano - also known as poop.

Members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums from around the world, which includes Memphis Zoo, have come together to taken on the task of saving the birds from extinction by creating artificial nests for them to lay their eggs.

The "Invest in the Nest" campaign goal is to raise $150,000. Right now, a little over $37,000 has been raised to save the birds.

The campaign launched Wednesday and The Association of Zoos and Aquariums said if the birds are not provided a safe place to build their nests, they could go extinct. 

To learn more about the project, or if you would like to donate to help the penguins, you can click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

  • Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:44:19 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Florida man bitten on tongue by rattlesnake

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT
    Wednesday, May 17 2017 3:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 19:44:49 GMT

    A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

    More >>

    A guy tried to kiss a snake and about what you'd expect to happen, happened.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly