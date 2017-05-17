Memphis Zoo works to prevent penguin extinction

African penguins are in danger of being extinct, according to experts.

There were once more than one million breeding pairs of African penguins, but those numbers have been cut to about 25,000.

Humans have been using the vital ingredient the birds need to lay their eggs and raise their babies, and the over usage of that ingredient has placed the birds in danger of disappearing.

That ingredient: Guano - also known as poop.

Members of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums from around the world, which includes Memphis Zoo, have come together to taken on the task of saving the birds from extinction by creating artificial nests for them to lay their eggs.

The "Invest in the Nest" campaign goal is to raise $150,000. Right now, a little over $37,000 has been raised to save the birds.

The campaign launched Wednesday and The Association of Zoos and Aquariums said if the birds are not provided a safe place to build their nests, they could go extinct.

