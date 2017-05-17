Accused thief shot after being caught rummaging through man's ve - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Accused thief shot after being caught rummaging through man's vehicle

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A homeowner refused to let an alleged thief steal his belongings or attack him.

The man told police Tuesday night he was leaving his home in the 5100 block of Horn Lake Road around 10:30 p.m. when he caught a man rummaging through his car. 

The man told police the suspect charged at him. That's when he opened fire.

The homeowner shot the suspect, sending the alleged thief to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No charges against the suspect has been filed at this time.

