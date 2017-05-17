2 men remain on run after Hardee's armed robbery - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis police are searching for the individuals responsible for the robbery of a fast food restaurant. 

Police said two men went into Hardee's, in the 2000 block of Whitten Road, on Monday, May 5 and robbed the restaurant at gunpoint.

According to police, the two men got away with money from the cash registers.

