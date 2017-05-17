Apartment catches fire in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Apartment catches fire in Memphis

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

An apartment caught fire in Memphis on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started around 6 p.m. 

Memphis Fire Department arrived to find flames and smoke pouring out of the building.

The fire is located at an apartment complex on North Belvedere Boulevard near the intersection of Evergreen Street and Chelsea Avenue.

