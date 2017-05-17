First Alert Weather: Unsettled Pattern; Investigators: Traffic stop training

Good evening,

Here’s a look at what’s most popular on wmcactionnews5.com right now, what we’re working on in the WMC Action News 5 newsroom and what you can look forward to later!

Weather Update:

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is tracking an unsettled next few days. Plus, he’ll give you an updated look at our 7-day forecast.

What we’re working on:

A mother is considered a person of interest in a murder. We’ll show you the surveillance and tell you why police are looking for her, tonight at 10.

Only on 5, the WMC Action News 5 Investigators show you the way Memphis Police officers are training to keep things calm during high-emotion traffic stops.

Top headlines/trending:

Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

First Alert: Interactive Radar

Dad tries to fathom why son allegedly decapitated his mother

Three arrested in connection to dozens of shots fired in uptown Charlotte

Chick-fil-A introduces new sandwich, drink for summertime

Have a great night!