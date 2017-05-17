Mom creates scholarship in honor of fallen son

A tragic accident killed her son two weeks before his graduation.

Now, one Memphis mom is helping other students get the education that her son never got the chance to receive.

It's been more than two years since Tara Johnson's son Curtis was killed, just two weeks before his high school graduation.



"He was at a friend's house after school,” Johnson said. “One of the young guys was playing with a gun and he unintentionally shot and killed my son."

MPD confirms the young man accused in the shooting has been charged in the case.

However, that doesn't take away the grief Johnson feels every day.

She's now turning her mourning into motivation for others by creating a scholarship in his honor.



"It's very hard to know that, he was a good student,” Johnson said. “He was a good --- child. And to see someone's life loss over senseless gun violence is heartbreaking."



She founded the Curtis L. Johnson Memorial Scholarship foundation, and this year she's giving way five $1,000 college scholarships to Mid-South students.



"The scholarship is to honor his memory and his life as well as help deserving students that desire the opportunity to continue their education,” Johnson said.



The applicants had to complete at 500-word essay about how to end gun violence and a face to face interview.



"The students must have a passion for creating solutions to help end gun violence and promoting gun safety in their community,” Johnson said.



She’s hoping this foundation will raise awareness while keeping her son's legacy alive.



"This is what keeps me going and able to honor his life and hopefully help others," Johnson said.

Johnson said they will thank donors and honor the five recipients for this year on Sunday.

She also plans to continue growing the scholarship fund for next year.

To donate, visit this link.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.