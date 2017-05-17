Mom creates scholarship in honor of fallen son

One Mid-South valedictorian received more than just the hard earned title of valedictorian.More >>
One Mid-South valedictorian received more than just the hard earned title of valedictorian.More >>
A tragic accident killed her son two weeks before his graduation. Now, one Memphis mom is helping other students get the education that her son never got the chance to receive.More >>
A tragic accident killed her son two weeks before his graduation. Now, one Memphis mom is helping other students get the education that her son never got the chance to receive.More >>
We've all seen the gruesome details of traffic stops that end with violence and even death. Many of those tragedies happened because the wrong steps were taken to de-escalate a hostile situation.More >>
We've all seen the gruesome details of traffic stops that end with violence and even death. Many of those tragedies happened because the wrong steps were taken to de-escalate a hostile situation.More >>
Memphis City Council members cracked down on alarm abuse, and now their proposal made its way across the street to Shelby County Commissioners.More >>
Memphis City Council members cracked down on alarm abuse, and now their proposal made its way across the street to Shelby County Commissioners.More >>
It has been a year since Kennedy Odom shared her story about her medical mystery involving her braces, now she's learning her body is allergic to even more things than doctors originally thought.More >>
It has been a year since Kennedy Odom shared her story about her medical mystery involving her braces, now she's learning her body is allergic to even more things than doctors originally thought.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
A Republican Alabama legislator is drawing criticism from members across the aisle after an email was circulated Wednesday in the House referencing monkeys, a term considered by many to be a racist slur against African Americans.More >>
A Republican Alabama legislator is drawing criticism from members across the aisle after an email was circulated Wednesday in the House referencing monkeys, a term considered by many to be a racist slur against African Americans.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
ive people, including two young girls, were killed, and four were injured following a crash involving a three tractor-trailers and three vehicles on a portion of Interstate 95 in Robeson County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
MHP was requested by the Clinton Police Department to investigate the accident.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
Scientists don't know why so many cases were found in the nation's fourth-largest city, but they are studying it. The greater Houston area has a population of about 6 million.More >>
Police say a male nurse sexually battered two women under anethesia at the clinic where he worked, and there may be more victims out there.More >>
Police say a male nurse sexually battered two women under anethesia at the clinic where he worked, and there may be more victims out there.More >>