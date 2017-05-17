Ridgeway valedictorian accepted to 5 Ivy League schools

One Mid-South valedictorian received more than just the hard earned title of valedictorian.

Ridgeway High School valedictorian Charles Tomas Clarin Washington received acceptance letters from not one - but five Ivy League schools.

He was accepted to Brown University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, Princeton University, and Yale University. In addition to those schools, he was also accepted to Northwestern University, the University of Chicago, Tufts University, Rhodes College, and Vanderbilt University.

He is the president of the RHS National Honor Society, vice-president of the Model United Nations, captain of the Wordsmith Team, and secretary of Abriendo Puertas. He is on the executive board of the Shelby County Mayor's Youth Council, and a member of the Tennessee Youth Court Program.

He played 1st Chair French Horn, mellophone, and flugelhorn. He's also skilled in martial arts, is a 3rd degree black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and a brown belt in Judo.

He is on the RHS tennis team and received the RHS Athlete Scholar Award and was awarded the Marine Corps "Semper Fidelis" Award for musical excellence.

As for who he will take up on their offer?

He's headed to Harvard.

Congratulations Charles!

