Murder suspect’s mother wanted for questioning in hotel homicide

Memphis police are searching for the mother of murder suspect who was caught on camera moments after a homicide.

Police have taken to social media to help the suspect.

Not only have they posted his photo, they’ve also posted his mother’s, who they say is a person of interest because she may know information about her son's possible involvement.

Police said a man was murdered inside at the Fairfield Inn and Suites off of Macon Road during a robbery in March.

According to police, a woman came up to the hotel and spoke with staff members. She told them she and her family saw the video of a man entering a nearby gas station around the time of the homicide. That's when she told them that man was her son.

Police say the woman was told to contact investigators but has yet to do so.

Meanwhile, investigators are still working to track down this possible suspect last seen driving a dark colored Nissan Rogue.



"It's kind of hard for a mother to give up her son knowing she's not going to get him back,” said frequent hotel patron William Ross.



Ross said though he understands how difficult a decision it can be to go to police, he believes this mother and son should go to police with what they know.



"It's probably best for him to come forward and do the right thing so he can give the other family closure,” Ross said.

The general manager of the hotel did not have a comment.

If you have any information on the mother or her son, you are urged to call the Memphis Police Department.

