John L Schaffler, Jr leaves legacy of family, vigor, and joy

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at a candlelight vigil.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened at a candlelight vigil.More >>
We've all seen the gruesome details of traffic stops that end with violence and even death. Many of those tragedies happened because the wrong steps were taken to de-escalate a hostile situation.More >>
We've all seen the gruesome details of traffic stops that end with violence and even death. Many of those tragedies happened because the wrong steps were taken to de-escalate a hostile situation.More >>
Rain chances will increase on Friday and rain will be in the forecast through Sunday.More >>
Rain chances will increase on Friday and rain will be in the forecast through Sunday.More >>
A tragic accident killed her son two weeks before his graduation. Now, one Memphis mom is helping other students get the education that her son never got the chance to receive.More >>
A tragic accident killed her son two weeks before his graduation. Now, one Memphis mom is helping other students get the education that her son never got the chance to receive.More >>
John Schaffler would emerge from his car in the WMC parking lot more often than not with a big grin on his face and a story to tell.More >>
John Schaffler would emerge from his car in the WMC parking lot more often than not with a big grin on his face and a story to tell.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>