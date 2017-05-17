John L Schaffler, Jr leaves legacy of family, vigor, and joy

John Schaffler would emerge from his car in the WMC parking lot more often than not with a big grin on his face and a story to tell.

The lifelong Memphian was a jovial man who brought joy to his family, his countless clients and Memphis TV stations where he worked for more than a half century.

Mr. Schaffler passed away peacefully on the evening of Friday, May 12. Even into his 80s, Mr. Schaffler displayed an athleticism rarely seen in octogenarians. He would play of game of tennis in the morning and 18 holes of golf the same day!

He was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on June 22, 1928 and was proceeded in death by his wife of 48 years, Catherine Ferre’ Cashin Schaffler; his sister Rosemary Schaffler Ozanne and his parents, John and Ida Mae Schaffler, and granddaughter Catherine Cashin Pope.

Mr. Schaffler graduated from Christian Brothers High School where he was a member of CBHS Hall of Fame, President of the Alumni Association and a member of the Board of Trustees. He attended Vanderbilt University. While at Vanderbilt, he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, The Varsity Football Team, and was a past President of the Memphis Commodore Club.

Mr. Schaffler was also a graduate of the University of Memphis School of Law.

He enjoyed a successful career in media sales. During that time, he was employed at WHBQ-TV/RKO General for 25 years before he moved over to WMC-TV/Scripps Howard where he devoted for 27 more years. He is survived by his 5 children, John Schaffler III (Penny), Patty Dietrich (Mark), Tom Schaffler (Margaret), Cathy Pope (Chuck) and Debbie Hill. He leaves 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Louis Catholic Church at 1:30pm Thursday, May 18th, with a private burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass from 11:30 pm to 1:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family requests that any memorials be made to Christian Brothers High School or to the organization of the donor’s choice.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.