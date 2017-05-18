Tigers' softball star Crowdus named All-American

The season is over for the Memphis Tigers Softball team, but the awards keep coming in for its star player Lindsay Crowdus.

Crowdus, a senior outfielder, was named third team All-American by College Sports Madness.

She adds that title to a record setting season in which she earned American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Year honors.

Crowdus set the school record for season batting average at .451, and is the Tigers career leader in batting average, hits and steals.

She helped the U of M reach the semifinals of the AAC Tournament for the first time in school history.

