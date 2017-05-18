Manhood university begins this month, MATA Job fair, Showers in the forecast, Earn sky miles from the car

Good Thursday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

Today Memphis City leaders will talk about the program Manhood University. It involves every Saturday for 5 weeks a year to help men in the city get work, get educated and even help expunge their record. Details on what to expect today on WMC.

Parents this morning a warning from law enforcement ... if you've given your child an old cell phone that phone can still call 911.

Unless the battery is removed from old phones -- sheriff deputies say they can still call 911 and, until dispatchers can verify it's a mistake -- the call is treated as legitimate, taking law enforcement's attention away from other emergencies. We'll tell you how bad the problem is in Memphis and what to do if your child calls 911 by mistake.

Job seekers, MATA is organizing two job fairs next week to fill positions like bus operators, maintenance managers, diesel mechanics and dispatchers. The job fairs will be next Tuesday and Wednesday. More details this morning,.

Now you can earn Delta Sky Miles from the car. Delta and the ride share company Lyft are teaming up. We'll explain how you can earn miles in the car.

After 36 years in Germantown, the Germantown Commissary will open a second location in Collierville. We'll explain the time frame and where you'll see it on WMC.



Weather:

It's expected to be sunny warm with highs near 80...a small chance of rain today with a higher chance tomorrow. Details on the day and the weekend on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than than 7 mins away all morning long.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com :

Families get into fist fight at high school graduation

3 men arrested for uptown shootout

Video: Mom forces child to run sprints, hits her with belt

Dozens of shots fired during vigil for teen

Fight at Arlington High School graduation



Join us as we get going this morning on this Thursday! We are live with all of your news weather and traffic on WMC Action News 5 from 4:30-7am!

Andrew Douglas

Anchor