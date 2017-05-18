Amber Alert issued for MS boy in stolen car

An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-year-old boy in Mississippi.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launched the search Thursday morning, after he was last seen in a stolen car taken from the grocery store on I-55 North in Jackson.

Kingston Frazier, 6, is described as 3’9, 40 pounds with black, curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan shoes.

Kingston was in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry with Mississippi plate HYX-783.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call MBI at 855-642-5378.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.