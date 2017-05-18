Amber Alert issued for MS boy in stolen car - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Amber Alert issued for MS boy in stolen car

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Kingston Frazier (Source: MBI) Kingston Frazier (Source: MBI)
JACKSON, MS (WMC) -

An Amber Alert has been issued for a six-year-old boy in Mississippi.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation launched the search Thursday morning, after he was last seen in a stolen car taken from the grocery store on I-55 North in Jackson.

Kingston Frazier, 6, is described as 3’9, 40 pounds with black, curly hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white tank top, khaki pants, and black and gold Jordan shoes.

Kingston was in a gray 2000 Toyota Camry with Mississippi plate HYX-783.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, call MBI at 855-642-5378.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Grunge musician Chris Cornell dies at 52

    Thursday, May 18 2017 3:42 AM EDT2017-05-18 07:42:42 GMT
    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:40 AM EDT2017-05-18 10:40:22 GMT

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

    More >>

    Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.

    More >>

  • Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Authorities: Rats bit SWAR baby 75-100 times; parents arrested

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 7:28 PM EDT2017-05-16 23:28:58 GMT
    BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)BOOKED: Charles Elliott (left), 18, and Erica Michelle Shryock, 19, each faces a charge of first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. (Source: Columbia County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

    Evidence indicates the parents of a Southwest Arkansas infant were nearby while rats severely bit the child 75 to 100 times over the course of several hours, authorities say.

    More >>

  • SLIDESHOW: License plates banned across the U.S.A.

    SLIDESHOW: License plates banned across the U.S.A.

    Wednesday, May 17 2017 5:24 PM EDT2017-05-17 21:24:57 GMT

    If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.

    More >>

    If you're driving across the country and enjoy seeing the funny (and sometimes punny) license plates that people come up with - just know there are thousands of plates that you won't see on the road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly